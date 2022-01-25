Shimla: In view of the Covid-19 situation, Raj Bhawan Himachal Pradesh has decided to cancel this year’s Republic Day ‘At Home’ Reception on 26th January 2022.

Raj Bhawan spokesperson, in a statement, said “Consequent upon cancellation of ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to prevailing situation of the spread of COVID-19, a decision has been taken to cancel the ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan, Shimla.”

Meanwhile, the state health department has reported nine covid cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. Shimla reported 3 deaths, Bilaspur 2, Kangra, Solan, Mandi and Hamirpur recorded one of each Covid death.

The death toll climbed to 3,936 with 11 fresh fatalities.

Himachal has lodged 1,026 fresh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday and 3,298 recoveries. The active caseload has been reduced to 13,260.