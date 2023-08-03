New Delhi – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a fervent appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, urgently seeking financial aid of Rs. 2000 crore for relief and restoration works in the state. The Chief Minister, in a meeting with the Union Minister, expressed his gratitude for sending the Central Committee to assess the extensive damages caused by the recent incessant rains and cloudbursts in the region.

During the meeting, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a detailed account of the colossal devastation that has befallen the state, leaving its infrastructure in ruins and countless communities displaced. He emphasized the need for immediate financial assistance to facilitate relief efforts and rebuild the state’s critical infrastructure.

“The situation in Himachal Pradesh is dire, and our people are suffering immensely. We urgently need Rs. 2000 crore to kickstart relief and restoration works,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.

The funds allocated for disaster relief in the current financial year have already been disbursed to the relevant departments and Deputy Commissioners to aid in relief operations. However, the amount received is significantly insufficient to address the magnitude of damages incurred in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu also drew attention to the pending amount of Rs. 315 crore under the National and State Disaster Relief Fund for the years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. He requested that the pending funds be released at the earliest to provide further support for the ongoing relief operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance and pledged to expedite the allocation of funds based on the recommendations of the Central Committee. He acknowledged the urgency of the situation and promised that the central government would stand by Himachal Pradesh in its time of need.

The ravaging floods have left a trail of destruction across the state, leaving thousands of families homeless and causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, were also present during the meeting to highlight the urgency of the situation and advocate for immediate support.