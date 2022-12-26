Shimla: A Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) to look into more revelations regarding alleged malpractices in past exams conducted by the HP Staff Selection Commission.

The team will be headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SV & ACB, G Sivakumar.

Sivakumar will be assisted by three Superintendents of Police (SP) that are Rahul Nath, Anjum Ara and Balbir Singh, four Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP) and three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and officers.

The team will conduct daily investigations. A separate Tech team has also been constituted to aid the ongoing investigation in Hamirpur.