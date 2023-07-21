Himachal Pradesh is on high alert as the Meteorological Center in Shimla issues a yellow and orange alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall and flash floods in the region. The alerts cover a span of four days, with very heavy rain expected on July 22, followed by continued alerts from July 23 to 25. The weather center has also cautioned about the potential of flash floods in vulnerable areas, raising concerns for the safety of residents and tourists alike.

The ongoing rain activity in the state is predicted to intensify over the next 48 hours, with Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Sirmaur districts expected to bear the brunt of heavy to very heavy rain. Additionally, Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul districts may experience significant rainfall during this period.

With flash floods being a real possibility in districts like Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, local authorities and disaster response teams are on high alert. The state government is closely monitoring the situation and has put emergency response measures in place to deal with any unforeseen contingencies arising from heavy rainfall and flash floods.

As a precautionary measure, residents and tourists are being urged to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The authorities have advised people to stay away from rivers and streams to avoid any mishaps due to sudden water surges. Travellers are encouraged to check traffic and road conditions before embarking on any journeys and to follow traffic advisories issued by authorities.

In addition, people are advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and to adhere to safety guidelines issued by relevant departments. It is essential to steer clear of unsafe buildings and locations, as heavy rains can cause structural damage, leading to potential hazards.

The average temperatures are expected to remain normal during the next 4 to 5 days, and rainfall is anticipated to continue in several parts of the state until July 27.

The state government is calling for cooperation from all residents and tourists to exercise caution during this weather alert period. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, individuals can help mitigate the potential risks posed by adverse weather conditions.

As Himachal Pradesh faces these challenging weather conditions, the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors remain the top priority for the state government. Authorities are working diligently to ensure a swift and effective response to any weather-related emergencies and to protect the region from the impact of heavy rains and flash floods.

Residents are advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and advisories from local authorities. By following safety measures and heeding the warnings issued by the government, everyone can contribute to a safer and more resilient Himachal Pradesh during this weather alert period.