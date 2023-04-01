Himachal Govt studying legality for implementation of universal cartons for Apple packaging

Shimla: Amidst the demand of apple growers of the state for implementing universal cartons, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister informed that the government conducting a legal study to implement universal cartons.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh, while addressing a delegation of the Theog assembly constituency, said that the state government has taken measures to strengthen the economy of the state and serious to implement universal cartons for the packaging of apple fruits.

Earlier, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi assured to implement of universal cartons for Apple Packaging in the state.

Apple growers of the state were demanding the implementation of universal cartons for the packaging of apple fruits. Apple growers were blaming commission agents for fleecing apple growers and pitching for selling apple fruits per kilogram and universal carton packaging can serve the purpose.