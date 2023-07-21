Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh find themselves in a state of confusion as the Chief Minister and the Horticulture Minister offer differing views on apple-selling practices. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, in a press statement, flagged his concern over the lack of coordination among the state government’s leaders, causing discontent and uncertainty within the farming community.

The Chief Minister’s statement, advocating for the continuation of the existing apple-selling methods, contradicts the Horticulture Minister’s proposal to sell apples based on weight (per kilogram). This conflicting information has left growers perplexed, as they grapple with uncertainties about the future of their apple sales.

Adding to the farmers’ predicament, Jairam Thakur criticized the government for the lack of proper weighing facilities in the mandis, making it difficult for growers to comply with the proposed selling practices based on weight.

Speaking out against the state government’s handling of the situation, Thakur emphasized the need for better coordination between the Chief Minister, Horticulture Minister, and other MLAs to ensure a unified approach in addressing the concerns of apple growers.

Meanwhile, Jairam Thakur also acknowledged the assistance provided by the Union Government during times of calamity in Himachal Pradesh. He praised the prompt release of disaster relief funds, helicopter support for rescue operations, and other forms of assistance. However, Thakur criticized the Congress government for failing to express gratitude to the Centre for their support during these challenging times.

Taking the opportunity to express his gratitude, Jairam Thakur thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for swiftly providing funds to repair the National Highway in Himachal Pradesh and waiving the toll tax.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Thakur expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, predicting a victory on all four seats in Himachal Pradesh.