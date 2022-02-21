Shimla: Doctors in Himachal Pradesh have decided not to intensify their movement and will continue with their two hours pen-down strike.

This decision was taken on Monday during a virtual meeting of Himachal Doctor’s Joint Conflict Committee held under the chairmanship of Dr Rajesh Sood, chairman of the committee.

In the meeting, all the members unanimously decided that the movement will not be intensified until CM Jai Ram Thakur recovered and returned to the state and the strike will continue from 9:30 am till 11:30 am.

The meeting was conducted by General Secretary, Joint Action Committee of Allopathic Doctors, Dr Pushpendra Verma.

He said that despite the pen down strike, doctors continued to provide emergency services and in future, these services along with COVID-19 services will be continued.

He urged the government to immediately fulfil their demands and also sought the support of the people of the state to extend their support towards doctors.

Doctors of the state have been demanding 25% Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) of basic pay and. started a pen-down strike on February 10.