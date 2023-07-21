In a bid to improve transportation infrastructure and aid the apple growers, the Himachal Pradesh State Government has prioritized the strengthening of the Chhaila to Yashwant Nagar road, passing through Neri Bridge. A project with an estimated cost of Rs. 70 crore has been prepared under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), and a formal proposal has been submitted for approval, as announced by the Chief Minister.

The primary objective of this initiative is to alleviate transportation hindrances faced by apple growers during the crucial apple season. With timely and efficient transportation facilities, apple growers will have better access to markets, ensuring the smooth delivery of their produce. The recent monsoon fury had adversely affected some roads in the region, and the state government is undertaking restoration works on a war footing to promptly repair the damaged routes.

Addressing the Arthiya Association in a late Thursday evening meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting apple growers and preventing any exploitation in the sector. He assured that the state government is actively clearing roads in apple-growing areas to facilitate the growers and streamline the transportation of their harvest.

To further enhance post-harvest storage facilities, the government plans to establish Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores in strategic locations across the state. These CA stores will be set up at Bhawanagar (Kinnaur), Sandasu (Chirgaon), Anu (Jubbal), Chopal (Shimla), Jabli (Solan), Sundernagar (Mandi), Duttnagar (Rampur Bushehar), and Kharapathar (Shimla). Additionally, efforts are being made to construct another CA store on state government land at Kundli border in Delhi, thus significantly increasing the storage capacity and accessibility for apple growers.

In a proactive move to ensure the optimal utilization of apples that may not meet fresh produce standards, the state government is also considering the establishment of a distillery. This initiative will convert such apples into valuable resources, benefiting the growers and contributing to their income.

The meeting with the Arthiya Association resulted in a positive outcome, as the association agreed to weigh or purchase apples based on the older system, accommodating the convenience of the growers. The association expressed its full cooperation with the state government in their shared commitment to supporting the apple-growing community.