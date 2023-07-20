New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh’s recent bout of relentless rains and cloudbursts has left a trail of devastation, severely impacting the state’s crucial national highways (NH). In a bid to address the urgent infrastructure needs, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi.

The high-level meeting brought together officers from the Ministry and the State government, as they collectively tackled the pressing issue of repairing and restoring vital road and bridge projects across the state. Singh advocated for the swift allocation of funds to tackle the damages caused by the calamitous weather events.

Key focal points of discussion included the urgent repair and restoration of Manali-Mandi NH, Nalagarh Bridge, and various other critical links managed by the State Public Works Department (PWD) that connect to the national highways. Of utmost concern was the crucial Manali-Mandi-Swarghat NH, which serves as a lifeline for transportation in the region. Bridges at Pandoh, Bhuntar, Kullu, Raison, Katrain, and in the Manali area were also highlighted as needing immediate attention.

During the meeting, Vikramaditya Singh conveyed his gratitude as the Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, assured the sanctioning of Rs. 300 crore under the Setu Bharatam Yojna. These funds are earmarked for the reconstruction of damaged bridges managed by the State PWD, thereby restoring vital connections with national highways throughout Himachal Pradesh.

In addition, the Union Minister directed a comprehensive assessment to identify black spots prone to landslides along the NHs. The objective is to devise lasting solutions to safeguard against such natural hazards and ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic.

Addressing the recent devastation caused by heavy rains, Nitin Gadkari promptly instructed relevant authorities to expedite the allocation of funds for the repair and restoration of damaged bridges managed by the State PWD. Special emphasis was placed on establishing alternative routes connecting PWD roads to national highways, thereby facilitating seamless travel and transport.

Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh was also present at the meeting, voicing her concerns about the condition of roads in her constituency and stressing the urgency of securing funding for their rehabilitation.