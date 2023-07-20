Kotkhai: In a tragic incident in Kotkhai, a Deodar tree unexpectedly fell on a moving vehicle, claiming the life of one person. The incident occurred on Thursday along the Kotkhai bypass.

According to the preliminary investigation report by the Police Station Kotkhai, the unfortunate accident unfolded as an Alto car was making its way from Kotkhai Bus Stand towards NH-705. Little did the driver, Balkrishna (52), know that this routine journey would end in such a devastating manner.

In a sudden twist of fate, a massive Deodar tree came crashing down on the car, causing severe damage and trapping the occupants inside. Emergency services and locals rushed to the scene immediately after hearing the loud thud. Unfortunately, by the time they managed to extricate Balkrishna from the wreckage, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Balkrishna, a resident of Sarandhar of Kotkhai. Rajeshwar (54), the passenger in the ill-fated car, miraculously survived the terrifying incident. However, he suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility for urgent treatment.

Local authorities and forestry officials have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the Deodar tree’s fall. Initial reports suggest that heavy rains and strong winds in the region might have weakened the tree, leading to its sudden collapse. The authorities are examining the surrounding trees to ensure there are no further risks to road users.