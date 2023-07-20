State Cooperative Bank Donates Rs. 7.06 Crore to Aapda Rahat Kosh, SJVN Contributes Rs. 2.55 Crore

Shimla: In a display of solidarity and compassion, the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has stepped forward to assist flood-affected families in the region. The bank made a significant donation of Rs. 7.06 crore to the Aapda Rahat Kosh, aimed at alleviating the suffering of those affected by the recent floods. The generous contribution was presented by Bank Chairman Davender Singh Shyam to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu acknowledged the noble gesture by the State Cooperative Bank, highlighting the immense impact it would have in providing much-needed relief to the affected families. He commended the bank’s commitment to supporting the community during this critical time and extended his appreciation to every section of society that has come forward to aid those facing adversity.

In a separate display of corporate responsibility, SJVN, a prominent power generation company, also extended its support to the flood relief efforts. The company contributed Rs. 2 crores to the Aapda Rahat Kosh, underlining its commitment to standing with the state during this natural calamity. Additionally, the employees of SJVN displayed their solidarity by voluntarily donating one day’s salary, totalling an impressive sum of Rs. 55 lakhs, towards the relief fund.

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD of SJVN, met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh to hand over the two cheques, emphasizing the company’s understanding of the gravity of the situation caused by incessant rains and devastating floods. He affirmed SJVN’s role as a responsible corporate citizen, determined to contribute to the rehabilitation and recovery efforts in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for SJVN’s gesture, acknowledging the significant impact their financial support would have in providing much-needed assistance to the flood-affected communities. He applauded the spirit of empathy shown by SJVN’s employees, whose collective contribution demonstrates a shared commitment to helping those in distress.