Needs Urgent Attention of State Government authorities

Solan: The Solan-Rajgarh road, which connects five assembly constituencies of the Sirmour district to Shimla, is in a dire state and needs urgent attention from the government. What was once a road that changed people’s fortunes, it has now been reduced to being only a Major District Road, filled with potholes and stones. This has caused immense trouble for the people living in the area and has slowed down the pace of development.

The famous Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is located on this road, where thousands of students from other states come to receive education. Additionally, the country’s renowned Peach Valley is situated on this road. However, due to the poor road condition, it becomes impossible to export cash crops to the ‘mandis’ in Solan, Chandigarh and Delhi during the rainy season. This has caused much frustration among the locals, who have been feeling cheated for several decades.

The road is also home to Ser-Jagas, known for its geographical location and paragliding. However, the pathetic condition of the road has hindered the area from reaching its proposed target for the past several years. Similarly, popular places such as Haban, Bathaudhar, Nohradhar, Renuka, and Haripurdhar have not been able to mark themselves on the tourist map due to the indifference of the system towards this route.

The general public still has hope that if the condition of this road is rectified, people from almost all the five assembly constituencies of Sirmaur will benefit, and an essential roadmap towards self-employment will be prepared. It is essential for the government to take immediate action and invest in the development of this road, which will accelerate the area’s growth and raise the standard of living of the locals.