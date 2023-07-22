Shimla: The State of Himachal Pradesh has made an earnest appeal to the Union Government, requesting the immediate release of Rs. 315.80 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that this allocated amount has been withheld for several years, causing significant hindrances to the state’s disaster relief efforts.

In a press statement, Chief Minister Sukhu disclosed the details of the pending allocation, with Rs. 61.07 crore earmarked for 2019-20 under the SDRF, Rs. 121.71 crore for 2020-21, and Rs. 133.56 crore for 2021-22 allocated under the NDRF. The delay in disbursing these crucial funds was attributed to objections raised by the Accountant General. However, after relentless efforts and meticulous resolution of the objections, the State Government successfully cleared all hurdles.

The urgency for the release of these funds stems from the recent catastrophe that struck the state, causing widespread devastation due to incessant rains and flash floods. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that the situation demands immediate attention, as the affected communities are in dire need of assistance and relief.

The allocated funds, if released promptly, will play a pivotal role in supporting the state’s recovery efforts and providing vital aid to those adversely impacted by the calamity. Chief Minister Sukhu expressed hope that the Union Government would acknowledge the urgency of the matter and expedite the allocation to facilitate timely and effective relief measures.

The disaster has left communities grappling with the loss of lives, damage to property, and disrupted livelihoods. In light of the severity of the situation, the Himachal Pradesh Government is calling for swift action from the Union Government to stand in solidarity and assist the state during these challenging times.