Number of vaccinated healthcare workers crosses 20 lakhs

New Delhi: India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The daily new cases have touched a new low on Tuesday.

9,102 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 237 days. The daily new cases were 9,304 on 4th June, 2020.

With a sustained, pro-active and calibrated strategy of the Centre based on ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach, the daily new cases have seen a consistent decline. This has ensured a steady fall in daily fatalities too.

The country has recorded less than 120 (117) fatalities in the last 24 hours after more than 8 months (8 months 9 days).

India’s active caseload has fallen to 1,77,266 on Tuesday. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to 1.66% of the cumulative caseload.

A net decline of 6,916 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

Active cases per million population is lowest in the world (128). Germany, Russia, Brazil, Italy, UK and USA have much higher cases per million population.

As on 26th January, 2021, till 8 AM, 20,23,809 beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 4,08,305 people were vaccinated across 7,764 sessions.

36,378 sessions have been conducted so far.