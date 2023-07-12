In a devastating incident near Rampur, Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, a car plunged into the Sutlej River from the National Highway-5, which had been severely damaged by landslides.

Reports indicate that a section of the highway, measuring around 30 meters, gave way due to the landslide, creating a hazardous condition. Tragically, at approximately 10:00 pm, the car travelling from Duttnagar to Rampur lost control and tumbled into the river at a sunken spot. The occupants of the vehicle during the unfortunate incident were identified as Mehar Singh (32), son of Ishwar Das, Sheetal (28), wife of Mehar Singh, Rajiv (30), son of Laik Ram, and Sundla Devi (56), wife of Laik Ram. Regrettably, all four individuals are currently missing.

In response to this distressing situation, local authorities have launched a search operation to locate the missing individuals. However, the search and rescue team is encountering challenges due to the high water level of the Sutlej river. Despite the difficulties faced, the administration remains dedicated to finding the missing persons and ensuring their safe return.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the hazards posed by landslides and the importance of maintaining infrastructure to prevent such accidents.