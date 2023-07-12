In the wake of heavy rains and subsequent damage to public and private property, the Rural Development Minister, Anirudh Singh, revealed today that repairs and maintenance of rural infrastructure can now be undertaken immediately under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The state government has taken this decision to address the significant damage caused and to expedite the restoration process.

Under the new guidelines, the repair, refurbishment, and renovation work of both public and private properties in rural areas can be initiated without prior approval from the Gram Sabha, Panchayat Samiti, and Zila Parishad. The Deputy Commissioners cum District Programme Coordinator will have the authority to approve the list of such works, with ex post facto approval from the relevant authorities.

To offer relief to rural residents who have experienced property, crop, road, and field damages due to rain in Himachal Pradesh, the #RuralDevelopment Department will provide financial aid of up to 1 lakh rupees to affected individuals through the #MGNREGA scheme. pic.twitter.com/PqQSwoTmUs — Anirudh Singh (@anirudhsinghMLA) July 12, 2023

Anirudh Singh acknowledged the severe impact of the relentless rains, which resulted in flash floods and landslides, causing extensive damage to private infrastructure. To mitigate the losses incurred, the government has decided to include damages to private property under the purview of MGNREGA, even if the infrastructure was not originally constructed under the program. The new directions specify that individual works costing up to one lakh rupees will be covered, offering relief to affected property owners.

Furthermore, the Rural Development Minister emphasized that the cement required for individual works can be procured from the open market, streamlining the process and ensuring efficient implementation of the repair initiatives.

These new measures aim to provide swift assistance to those affected by the recent calamities and facilitate the reconstruction of essential infrastructure in rural areas. The extension of MGNREGA coverage to include private property damage reflects the government’s commitment to supporting individuals and communities during times of crisis.