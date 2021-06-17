Reckong Peo: Himachal Youth Congress President Nigam Bhandari has demanded the officials of the IPH Department to fix the irrigation schemes in remote villages Chango and Thangkarma villages in the Kinnaur district.

He has warned the IPH Department of staging a dharna outside its office with local residents and Youth Congress if these irrigation schemes are not fixed immediately.

Negi said that the residents of the tribal area district Kinnaur live in adverse conditions every moment and are always surrounded by natural calamities. The condition of irrigation kools for the fields of Thangakarma and Chango village is in dilapidated condition for the last two years.

“Nowadays, local residents of these villages are in great need of irrigation for their fields and their orchards” said Negi.

He has claimed that the local administration and IPH department have been informed about this problem many times by the residents for the last two years but the department is yet to take any action.

हिमाचल की एक पहचान यहां के सेब और सेब बागवानी है जब भी बेहतरीन सेब की देश और विदेशों में चर्चा की जाती है, तो हिमाचल के… Posted by Nigam Bhandari on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Negi said that every year a contract is given to the contractor to clean the kool, but nothing has been done for the past two years. The kool is being cleaned by local residents. This area is near China border and there is a constant threat to the lives of the people due to felling of boulders.

“This is the same area where nature lover Late Anand Dhwaj Negi had converted about 90 hectares of barren and dry land into jungle in 20 years” he added.

Negi said that due to the apathy and insensitivity of the IPH department, the whole area is suffering, which is affecting the income and life of the local residents.