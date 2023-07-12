In response to the recent downpour and monsoon rains that have affected 22 states, the Union Government has disbursed Rs. 7,532 crore to the respective State Governments for their State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF). Himachal Pradesh has received Rs. 180 crore from this allocation, as recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The funds provided to each state are as follows: Andhra Pradesh – Rs. 493.60 crore, Arunachal Pradesh – Rs. 110.40 crore, Assam – Rs. 340.40 crore, Bihar – Rs. 624.40 crore, Chhattisgarh – Rs. 181.60 crore, Goa – Rs. 4.80 crore, Gujarat – Rs. 584.00 crore, Haryana – Rs. 216.80 crore, Himachal Pradesh – Rs. 180.40 crore, Karnataka – Rs. 348.80 crore, Kerala – Rs. 138.80 crore, Maharashtra – Rs. 1420.80 crore, Manipur – Rs. 18.80 crore, Meghalaya – Rs. 27.20 crore, Mizoram – Rs. 20.80 crore, Odisha – Rs. 707.60 crore, Punjab – Rs. 218.40 crore, Tamil Nadu – Rs. 450.00 crore, Telangana – Rs. 188.80 crore, Tripura – Rs. 30.40 crore, Uttar Pradesh – Rs. 812.00 crore, and Uttarakhand – Rs. 413.20 crore.

Given the heavy rainfall and ensuing calamities across the country, the guidelines for fund distribution have been relaxed, allowing for immediate assistance to the affected states without waiting for utilization certificates from the previous financial year.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is established in each state under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and serves as the primary financial resource for state governments to address notified disasters. The Central Government contributes 75% of the SDRF for general states and 90% for North-Eastern and Himalayan states.

Normally, the annual Central contribution is released in two equal instalments, contingent upon the utilization certificate and activity report provided by the state governments. However, in light of the urgency, these requirements were waived for this release.

The SDRF funds are intended to be utilized for immediate relief efforts following disasters such as cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, fires, floods, tsunamis, hailstorms, landslides, avalanches, cloud bursts, pest attacks, and frost or cold waves.

The allocation of SDRF funds to states takes into account various factors, including past expenditure, area, population, and disaster risk index. These factors reflect the states’ institutional capacity, risk exposure, and vulnerability to hazards.

According to the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Central Government has allocated a total of Rs. 1,28,122.40 crore for the SDRF between 2021-22 and 2025-26. Out of this amount, the Central Government’s share is Rs. 98,080.80 crore. Prior to the current disbursement, the Central Government had already released Rs. 34,140.00 crore, bringing the total amount of Central share of SDRF funds disbursed to the state governments thus far to Rs. 42,366 crore.