Shimla: Acting on the Fake degree scam, the special investigation team of the CID has raided APG Shimla University.

The investigating team has seized records, including the details of attendance, classes, registration, and faculty, pertaining to the fake degree scam.

As per report, the SIT team had asked for the records for the past several months, however, the University failed to provide on one pretext or the other. It’s also learned that the university reportedly refused to give it on the pretext that it destroyed the same after every six months and so the record of degrees awarded by it was not available. However, when the university was asked to show the rule under which the record is destroyed, it had no explanation, a leading English daily reported with a lead from the investigating agency.

The CID raided the university after obtaining search warrants.

A Fake Degree Scam had rocked the nation in February – when an anonymous letter had claimed of 13 Private Universities had allegedly sold over 18 Lakhs fake degrees in the last 10 years. Out of 13 Universities fake degree scam involved two private universities Manav Bharti and APG Shimla University were named in the letter.