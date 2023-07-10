Amidst the devastating heavy downpours and landslides that have affected Himachal Pradesh over the past two days, relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing, according to a spokesperson of the State Government. Adequate manpower and machinery have been deployed, with district officers, officials, public representatives, and disaster management teams working tirelessly to mitigate the situation arising from landslides and flash floods.

In a remarkable rescue operation, the District Administration Mandi successfully rescued six stranded individuals from the fury of the Beas River near Nagwain late on Sunday night. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur and Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary were present at the spot during the operation, which continued until the early hours of the morning. Additionally, 113 houses in the Beas and other tributary areas were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

In various affected areas, including Pandoh, Ghraan, Khaliyar, Purani Mandi, Bhueli and Paddal, a total of 113 houses have been evacuated, ensuring the safety of the residents. Moreover, in Manali, Kullu district, 29 people stranded at Potato Ground were safely evacuated by Home Guard jawans. The authorities are making every effort to provide relief to those trapped in precarious situations.

Furthermore, an intensive operation has been launched in the Baijnath area, Kangra district, to trace eight missing locals in Lohardi. In the Una district, due to waterlogging in the slum area at Lalsingi, 515 labourers have been shifted to safer places. The District Administration, along with Baba Rudranand and Mahadev Trust, has arranged for their food and other essential daily needs.

To closely monitor the flood situation in the state, the government has established control rooms at the state emergency operation center and district levels. These control rooms are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities and relief and rescue teams. In addition, the State Government has released helpline numbers for emergency assistance and information coordination, ensuring support is readily available to those in need.

The relentless efforts of the State Government, district authorities, and rescue teams in Himachal Pradesh are a testament to their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected people. With relief and rescue operations being conducted on a war footing, the state is determined to overcome the challenges posed by heavy rains and landslides, gradually restoring normalcy to the affected areas.