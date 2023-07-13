In a relief effort led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a staggering 60,000 have been successfully evacuated from the flood-ravaged areas of the Kullu-Manali and Lahaul Spiti districts. The herculean rescue operation, spanning 60 hours, has brought hope and relief to the affected communities as they begin to rebuild their lives.

Chief Minister Sukhu’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the stranded tourists and local residents was evident as he personally oversaw the rescue operations and provided the necessary guidance for their successful execution. His dedication, along with the tireless efforts of 1,000 officials deployed in the affected areas, has ensured the safety and well-being of tens of thousands of people.

Speaking at a press conference in Kullu and Mandi, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his admiration for the promptness and efficiency demonstrated by the local authorities and all those involved in the rescue and restoration efforts. He praised their exceptional teamwork, which led to the temporary restoration of crucial services such as electricity, water, and mobile networks within a remarkable 48-hour timeframe.

The successful evacuation was made possible by the concerted efforts of rescue teams, who braved challenging conditions and worked tirelessly to reach those in need. The selfless dedication displayed by the officials and volunteers involved in the operation has been instrumental in saving lives and ensuring the safety of everyone affected by the floods.

The evacuation process was not without its challenges. While the majority of individuals willingly left the affected areas, there were approximately 10,000 people who remained in Kasol and Tirthan Valley, hesitant to abandon their vehicles. To address their concerns, Chief Minister Sukhu reassured them that their vehicles would be protected and returned once the roads are fully restored. Additionally, an officer of significant rank has been stationed in Kasol to assist the district administration in persuading these individuals to relocate to safer locations.

The success of the rescue operation has also garnered international support. The Israeli embassy expressed its willingness to evacuate their nationals from Kasol and Tirthan through their own special sorties. Chief Minister Sukhu welcomed this gesture, emphasizing the safety and well-being of all foreign tourists in the affected areas.

The evacuation efforts were not limited to land-based operations. At Chandertal in Lahaul-Spiti district, a challenging terrain with sub-zero temperatures, a dedicated rescue convoy was dispatched. Over 250 tourists were rescued from the site and transported in batches to Kaza, braving the treacherous conditions of Kunzum pass. The Chief Minister commended the valiant efforts of Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi, the Kaza administration, and the PWD authorities for their courageous and successful rescue mission.

The evacuation efforts reached another milestone as 118 individuals were rescued from Sangla in six sorties. They were transported to the Army Relief Camp at Choling in Sub Tehsil Tapri, from where they will be further transshipped to Shimla and Chandigarh. Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army and the local administration for their exemplary contributions to the rescue operations throughout the state.

As the immediate evacuation phase draws to a close, the focus now shifts towards the rehabilitation and restoration of the affected areas. The state government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, remains committed to providing the necessary resources and support for the affected communities to rebuild their lives. The successful evacuation of 60,000 individuals stands as a testament to the resilience and unity of the people in the face of adversity.