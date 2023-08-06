Shimla: The monsoon season has unleashed its wrath upon Himachal Pradesh, causing havoc and distress as over 200 accidents have been reported across the state. The incessant rains, landslides, and flash floods have resulted in a significant loss of life and property, leaving communities grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters.

As the monsoon rains continue to lash the region, the State Disaster Management Authority revealed that the death toll from monsoon-related accidents has reached a staggering 201. Of these, 58 lives were claimed by disasters notified by the central government, while 143 fatalities occurred in incidents reported by the state government. The disasters encompass a range of calamities, including landslides, flash floods, road accidents, drowning, snakebites, falling from hills, and other weather-related incidents.

The situation has become dire as 32 individuals remain missing, adding to the mounting concerns for authorities and families alike. Many of those missing have disappeared in flood-affected areas, making rescue and recovery efforts challenging in the treacherous weather conditions.

Infrastructure and livelihoods have also suffered extensive damage due to the monsoon’s unrelenting force. Across the state, a total of 869 houses have collapsed completely, leaving families displaced and vulnerable. An additional 7496 houses have been partially damaged, adding to the plight of those affected by the disasters. Businesses have been hit hard, with 260 shops and 2409 gaushalas facing varying degrees of damage.

The hill state has witnessed 80 incidents of landslides and 53 incidents of floods, causing disruptions to transportation and access to essential services. With 278 roads, including a National Highway, blocked in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, authorities are struggling to restore connectivity and provide timely assistance to affected communities.

Furthermore, the monsoon has crippled crucial drinking water projects, with 7829 projects remaining closed across the state. This has created an acute shortage of potable water, exacerbating the hardships faced by residents in disaster-hit regions.

The economic impact of the monsoon is also severe, with a total loss of over Rs 6675 crore incurred during the season. Public works have borne the brunt of the damages, with the Jal Shakti department being the second-most affected. Other government departments have also reported significant financial losses, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of the natural calamities.

As the monsoon’s relentless assault continues, authorities are working round the clock to manage the crisis and provide relief to those in need. The public has been advised to exercise extreme caution and stay alert, adhering to safety guidelines to mitigate further loss of life and property.

The state government, in coordination with central agencies, is deploying resources and rescue teams to affected areas to conduct search and rescue operations and assess the extent of damage. As the monsoon season progresses, Himachal Pradesh remains on high alert, preparing for any unforeseen challenges that may arise in the days to come.