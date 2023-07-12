In response to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides that have caused significant damage to infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh, the state government has taken decisive action to prioritize the safety of students and staff. The government has rescheduled and adjusted the monsoon vacation for government and private schools affiliated with the Himachal School Education Board in the current academic session.

Recognizing the challenges posed by inclement weather, the government aims to ensure the safety and security of students and employees by modifying the school vacation schedule. A recent notification outlines the revised monsoon vacation dates for various districts in the state. Notably, in Kullu district, schools will now observe a 23-day monsoon vacation, commencing from July 10 and concluding on August 1, in contrast to the previously scheduled period of July 23 to August 14. Similarly, schools in Lahaul-Spiti district will enjoy an extended summer vacation of 42 days, spanning from July 10 to August 20, as opposed to the earlier dates of July 17 to August 20.

Specific adjustments have also been made for tribal areas such as Kinnaur, Pangi, and Bharmour, where a six-day monsoon break will now take place from August 10 to 15 instead of the previously planned period of August 22 to 27. Furthermore, other schools observing winter vacations in the state will have a six-day monsoon break starting from July 10 until July 15, rather than the originally scheduled dates of July 22 to 27.

Throughout the rescheduling process, every effort has been made to maintain the total number of holidays, ensuring that the overall teaching days remain unaffected. To enforce these changes, the Directorate of Higher Education has issued office orders in compliance with government instructions.

While schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and other education boards in the state have the autonomy to make decisions regarding leave, the government has strongly advised prioritizing the safety of students and employees at all levels. It has emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and ensuring a secure learning environment.

By rescheduling and adjusting the monsoon vacation, the government of Himachal Pradesh aims to mitigate the risks posed by adverse weather conditions and safeguard the well-being of students and staff.