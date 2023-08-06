Shimla: The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a “Yellow Alert” for Himachal Pradesh as the state braces for an intense monsoon downpour in the coming days. The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall, accompanied by potential landslides and flash floods in various regions of the state.

According to the Director of the Meteorological Center, Surendra Paul, the monsoon is expected to remain active in Himachal Pradesh for at least the next week. The state is likely to experience heavy rains until August 9, creating an atmosphere of caution and preparedness among residents and authorities alike.

The “Yellow Alert” has been declared for all districts in Himachal Pradesh except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. With the alert in place, people have been urged to exercise vigilance and be prepared for any emergencies that may arise due to the heavy rains.

The monsoon season in the region has been particularly active this year, with several areas experiencing above-average rainfall. The increased precipitation has raised concerns about landslides in hilly terrains and flash floods in low-lying areas.

The state has already witnessed the impact of the monsoon’s fury, with more than 200 accidents reported due to landslides, flash floods, and other weather-related incidents. The toll of fatalities has reached 201, leaving many families grieving for their loved ones.

Authorities are closely monitoring the weather conditions and have set up emergency response teams to address any potential crises. The state’s Disaster Management Authority is working in coordination with local authorities and central agencies to ensure swift action in the event of any disasters.