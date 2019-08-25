Nauni/Solan: The Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Foundation have joined hands to improve the skill set of Himachal farmers. The two organisations have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for one year for Rs 55 lakh under which UHF will organize 32 farmer trainings at its main campus and different stations located in the state.

The MOU was signed between Dr Rakesh Gupta, Director Extension Education and Awadhesh Prasad, Senior AGM (HR), SJVN in the presence of Dr Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor of the university. Dr JN Sharma, Director Research, Rajeev Kumar, Registrar, Dr Raj Kumar Thakur, Joint Director (Communication), Dr Mai Chand, Joint Director (Training) and Harsh Jain, Deputy Manager (HR) from SJVN were also present on the occasion.

The MOU is part of SJVN’s Corporate Social Responsibility under which they have set themselves a target for training over 6000 farmers in the latest farm techniques by 2022. Over the next year, the university will conduct six-day residential skill development programmes in farm technology for 800 farmers from different districts of the state including SJVN’s project areas. The SJVN Foundation will bear the total cost of these trainings. It is worthwhile to mention that over 2100 farmers have already benefitted from 86 camps organized by the university under this agreement since 2016.

The participants will be trained on the various aspects of agriculture and horticulture including the usage of modern technologies in these fields. The skill development would be under the areas of natural farming, fruit, vegetable and mushroom production, floriculture, post-harvest technology, beekeeping, medicinal and aromatic plants and nursery production of horticulture and forestry crops. Topics like Agripreneurship, plant protection, organic farming and environment impact assessment would also be covered. Besides, to promote Swachh Bharat activities, special reference to awareness on bio-diversity, conversion of bio-waste into compost and usage of wastewater for agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parvinder Kaushal said that university would focus on enhancing the practical aspect so that farmers gain the most out of these trainings and look towards starting their enterprises in the agricultural sector. Every year, the university trains thousands of farmers from Himachal and other states in the country at the main campus, research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras located in the different agroclimatic zones.

SJVN undertakes its CSR and Sustainability projects in six verticals namely, Health and Hygiene, Education and Skill Development, Sustainable Development, Infrastructural and Community Development, Assistance during natural disasters, Promotion of Culture and Sports. SJVN is also active in the development of Panchayat Ghar, Mahila Mandal, playgrounds and in the past few years more than 200 community assets have been created.