New Delhi – In a display of solidarity and commitment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today to address the extensive damages caused by heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh. With a deep sense of concern for the affected people, the Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of the Union Government’s unwavering support in overcoming the crisis and initiating the recovery process.

The torrential downpours in Himachal Pradesh have unleashed havoc, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Chief Minister Sukhu informed Prime Minister Modi about the severe impact of the incessant rainfall, which has led to devastating floods and landslides. The state’s infrastructure has suffered substantial damage, with roads, water supply systems, and electrical networks bearing the brunt of nature’s fury. Tragically, the calamity has claimed the lives of 17 individuals, while property worth crores has been lost.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Modi assured Chief Minister Sukhu that the Union Government is closely monitoring the developments and stands ready to extend all possible assistance to Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister praised the state government’s relentless efforts in providing aid to the affected individuals and emphasized the need for comprehensive support to ensure their safety and well-being.

During their conversation, Chief Minister Sukhu requested additional assistance from the Union Government, highlighting the immense challenges the state faces in recovering from this natural disaster. Responding promptly to the call, Prime Minister Modi pledged a special economic package to aid Himachal Pradesh in its recovery process. This financial support will play a crucial role in rebuilding the state and helping affected communities restore their lives.

Moreover, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for deploying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue operations. The NDRF has been instrumental in providing vital aid and support to those affected by the floods and has played a pivotal role in saving lives.

In light of the magnitude of the situation, Chief Minister Sukhu appealed to the Union Government to declare the floods and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh as a National calamity. Such a declaration would facilitate a coordinated and efficient response to the crisis and expedite the recovery process.