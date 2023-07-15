Himachal Pradesh has witnessed widespread devastation caused by recent floods in the Beas River, stretching from Manali to Kullu and Mandi. Experts and locals point to haphazard construction and illegal mining along the banks of rivers and drains as major contributors to the severity of the floods. Violating regulations that prohibit construction within 100 meters of water bodies, builders have erected multi-storied hotels, homestays, and luxurious houses along the riverbanks, flouting soil testing protocols and putting lives and properties at risk. The floods, spanning areas from Aut to Bhuntar-Manali, Larji to Sainj-Newji and Tirthan Valley, have resulted in substantial damage to both government and private infrastructure, amounting to crores of rupees.

The aftermath of the floods has revealed a distressing scene, leaving everyone shocked and troubled. Residents of the Kullu district, particularly the elderly, draw parallels to the devastating floods that occurred in the Beas River in 1995 and 1988. While there may be varied explanations for the floods, many people attribute them to unnecessary interference with nature and unscientific construction practices. Experts have highlighted the floods in Beas, Tirthan, Parvati, and Sainj Khad as examples of the consequences of these actions.

Senior citizens in Manali expressed their disbelief at the scene of destruction, surpassing anything they had witnessed in their lifetime. Comparing it to the floods in 1995, they attribute the increased damage this time to unwarranted alterations to the natural course of the Beas River. The floodwaters have caused extensive destruction in Manali and its surrounding areas, leaving residents grappling with the aftermath.

The construction activities undertaken along the Beas River have flouted scientific guidelines, with little regard for the potential dangers. Despite the well-known risks, people continue to ignore the warnings, and the government and administration have failed to take effective action to enforce regulations and prevent such haphazard construction practices.

The floods in Himachal Pradesh serve as a stark reminder of the consequences that arise from tampering with nature and disregarding established regulations. As the region begins the recovery process, it is essential to reflect on the lessons learned and prioritize sustainable practices to prevent further devastation.