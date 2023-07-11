Nirmand – In a devastating incident five people, including four members of a family, tragically lost their lives when their car veered off the road and plummeted into a gorge. The incident occurred on Monday morning as the family was travelling from Nirmand to Rampur.

According to the Nirmand police station, the ill-fated Maruti car with the registration number HP 35-4332 was en route from Devdhank to Kedas village when the driver lost control near Odhidhar, a mere four kilometers from Devdhank. The sudden loss of control led to the horrifying accident that claimed the lives of a father, his son, daughter-in-law, niece, and one other individual.

As news of the accident spread, local villagers rushed to the scene to render assistance and promptly alerted the authorities. Despite the challenging circumstances, the police and residents worked together, braving the rain, to retrieve the bodies of the deceased and rescue the injured driver.

The victims of this heart-wrenching incident have been identified as Hardayal (65) from Kedas village, Nirmand; his son, Kuldeep (40); daughter-in-law, Varsha (37); niece, Ranjana (47); and Narayan Sharma (70) from Nava village. Kuldeep, who was behind the wheel at the time, sustained critical injuries and succumbed to them while being taken to the hospital. The remaining victims tragically lost their lives at the scene of the accident.

DSP Ani Chandrashekhar Kayth confirmed that a case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.