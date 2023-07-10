Government Undertakes Rescue Operations, Saving Lives Amidst Nature’s Fury: Government Suspends Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra

Torrential rains and landslides in the State have caused widespread devastation, leading to an estimated loss of around Rs. 4000 crore, according to initial estimates. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took immediate action by virtually presiding over a review meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to address the situation. The torrential downpours have claimed the lives of 17 individuals and caused extensive damage to infrastructure such as roads, power transformers, electric substations, and water supply schemes.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property and assured the public that the State Government is making all-out efforts to tackle the situation efficiently. Prompt rescue operations were launched, resulting in the successful saving of many lives. The Chief Minister urged district authorities to involve representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions and residents in relief and rescue operations. He also emphasized the need for the immediate restoration of electricity and water supply in affected areas.

Efforts are underway to evacuate approximately 300 stranded tourists and residents in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts using helicopters, pending improved weather conditions. The Chief Minister directed the provision of adequate accommodation, food, and essential items for the stranded individuals. Additionally, he instructed the preparation of a State-wise list of stranded tourists. The torrential rains have caused significant losses and extensive damage to life and property in the State over the past few days.

To expedite relief work, the Chief Minister instructed Deputy Commissioners to prioritize the allocation of funds for assisting the affected people. He also announced his intention to visit the affected areas soon to assess the situation firsthand. With the apple season approaching, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the urgent restoration of roads in apple-growing regions to ensure the smooth transportation of crops, thereby preventing losses for apple growers. He specifically highlighted the need to keep the Parwanoo-Rohru, Theog to Rampur, Chhaila to Kumarhatti roads, and other Apple belt roads open, directing the deployment of additional manpower and machinery to clear debris.

In light of the tragic deaths during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra pilgrimage, the State Government has decided to halt the pilgrimage for the remainder of the season. This decision was made to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prevent further casualties.