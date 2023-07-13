In a shocking turn of events, the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus from Punjab, which had gone missing in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, was tragically discovered submerged in the Beas River today morning. The distressing incident unfolded when the water level receded, revealing the bus stranded in the middle of the river. Regrettably, the body of the bus driver was also recovered from the submerged vehicle, while the conductor remains missing.

The ill-fated PRTC bus with the registration number PB65 BB 4893 had departed from Sector-43 Bus Stand in Chandigarh at 2:30 pm on Sunday, bound for Manali. Its scheduled arrival time in Manali was around 3 am, but it failed to reach its destination. As heavy rains and widespread devastation ravaged Himachal Pradesh, attempts were made to contact the driver and conductor, only to find their phones switched off. The exact number of passengers on board the bus is difficult to ascertain, but eight tickets were issued to passengers prior to its departure from the Chandigarh Bus Stand. Consequently, it is estimated that there were at least eight individuals on the bus at the time of its disappearance.

The Panbus union chief, Chanan Singh, confirmed the distressing news that the submerged bus belonged to the PRTC. A video capturing the submerged bus in the Beas River quickly went viral on social media, amplifying the tragic incident. State Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and extended his condolences to the affected families. Meanwhile, the PRTC bus union has called for compensation to be provided to the family of the deceased driver, recognizing the immense grief and financial burden they now face.

This distressing incident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable and treacherous conditions that can arise during natural disasters. As the search for the missing conductor continues, authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.