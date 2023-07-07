In an effort to prioritize students’ overall well-being and combat the growing issue of excessive cell phone usage, the State Government has implemented an initiative that grants students access to playgrounds beyond official closing times. This move aims to promote a healthier balance between digital and physical lives while emphasizing the crucial role of physical activities in students’ development.

Recognizing the detrimental effects of excessive screen time on students’ physical health, social interactions and personal growth, the State Government has taken a proactive stance. By allowing enrolled students exclusive access to school and college grounds, the government hopes to divert their attention from the allure of cell phones to more physically engaging pursuits.

The decision to support extended access to playgrounds underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering the holistic development of students in the state. By participating in sports activities, students not only improve their physical fitness but also cultivate essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline, resilience, and leadership. Additionally, sports encourage social interactions and a sense of camaraderie among students, contributing to their overall well-being while safeguarding them against the temptations of drug misuse.

In the current digital age, mobile devices have permeated every aspect of students’ lives, leading to a rise in cell phone dependency. This initiative recognizes the pressing need to address these challenges and provide students with an environment that nurtures their physical, social, and emotional growth. By striking a balance between digital and physical realms, students can lead more active and well-rounded lifestyles.

With extended access to school and college playgrounds, students will have the opportunity to engage in sports activities even after regular school hours. This visionary approach not only promotes physical fitness but also encourages students to develop crucial skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. By taking this momentous step, the State Government demonstrates its commitment to creating a brighter future for its students and supporting their journey towards a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.