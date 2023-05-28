In a troubling case, an ex-serviceman has been registered under criminal charges for successfully obtaining a junior engineer (JE) position in the Power Corporation by presenting a Fake Degree from a university in Uttarakhand. The deceptive act came to light when the Power Corporation diligently verified the ex-serviceman’s academic credentials during the joining process.

The incident was brought to the attention of the authorities when Jitendra Thakur, the Vigilance Officer of HP Power Corporation Limited BCS, filed a written complaint at the New Shimla Police Station. According to the complaint, the ex-serviceman, identified as Rakesh Kumar, secured the position of Junior Engineer (Electrical) through the recommendation of the Ex-Servicemen Employment Cell Hamirpur. The post was specifically reserved for individuals from the Ex-Servicemen (SC) category and offered on a contractual basis.

Rakesh Kumar, hailing from Sundernagar, District Mandi, officially joined HPPCL on January 31, 2023, assuming the role of Director (Personnel) at HPPCL HIMFED Building, located in BCS New Shimla.

In light of the suspicions raised, HPPCL promptly contacted the Registrar of Maharaja Agrasen Himalayan Garhwal University, situated in Block Pokhara, District Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The purpose was to verify the authenticity of the electrical engineering qualification certificate/diploma submitted by Rakesh Kumar during the hiring process. Shockingly, the Registrar informed HPPCL that Rakesh Kumar, son of Roshan Lal and bearing registration ID A17104027, had not completed the Diploma in Electrical Engineering program at their university. The submitted documents were confirmed to be forged and fraudulent.

Taking swift action, Superintendent of Police Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi, confirmed that a thorough investigation has been initiated. The police have registered a case against the ex-serviceman under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to offences related to cheating, forgery, and the use of forged documents.