Shimla: In the aftermath of devastating landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the apple-producing regions, the Himachal Pradesh government has taken swift action to address the critical issue of blocked roads. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state government has released an amount of Rs. 50 crore to expedite the clearance of roads in the affected areas.

The landslides and flash floods have resulted in an estimated damage of approximately Rs. 8000 crore, causing significant loss of life and property. In response to the calamity, the government is focusing on ensuring the smooth transportation of apple produce to the Fruit Markets, which is a vital aspect of the state’s economy. To achieve this, the Public Works Department has been directed to deploy additional manpower and machinery for the speedy restoration of roads that are still impassable.

Expressing hope for further assistance, Chief Minister Sukhu informed that a Central Government team recently visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the damages. He anticipates that the Union Government will release the first installment of interim relief to the state soon. Typically, all states receive such assistance from the Union government twice a year, in July and December. While Himachal Pradesh has received both installments of Rs. 180 crores each, the Chief Minister emphasized that no funds have been allocated as a special package for relief and rehabilitation despite the significant losses incurred during the recent natural disasters.

In solidarity with the affected families, the government has taken measures to provide special relief packages. By amending the relief manual, the compensation for damaged properties (houses) has been increased to one lakh rupees each as interim relief. Additionally, the relief package for the loss of milch cattle, including cows and buffaloes, has been raised from Rs. 37,500 to Rs. 55,000. Moreover, financial assistance for the death of sheep and goats has also been increased from Rs. 4000 to Rs. 6000.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to standing by the affected families during this challenging time. The measures taken so far are aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the people in the wake of natural calamities.