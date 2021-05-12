Shimla: 66 Covid-19 deaths and 4,977 new positive virus cases were reported in Himachal in the last 24 hours.

Total deaths from the Covid have reached to 2055 in the state.

The NHM has reported 4,977 new Covid positive cases in the state. Kangra district reported 1,419 new cases and now the district has 11,893 active cases, while Mandi district has added 1,167 new patients and its active caseload has reached 4,692.

Solan district has tested 408 new cases, Hamirpur 377, Sirmour 364, Bilaspur 252, Chamba 308 and Una 229 cases in last 24 hours.

Shimla district has seen little slum in the new cases today as NHM reported 181 new cases, while Kullu 105 and Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts tested 42 and 25 cases respectively.

2187 recoveries were reported by the NHM and now active caseload has reached to new high of 38,954 in the state.

Various hospitals of the Himachal has total 3,080 beds of which 588 are standard beds, 2228 are O2 supported and ICU beds capacities are 264.