Shimla: With the apple season already underway in Himachal Pradesh, the state government is determined to ensure a successful and fair market for horticulturists and all stakeholders involved in the apple trade. In a meeting presided over by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, effective decisions were taken to regulate the marketing process for apples and curb any malpractices. Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Horticulture, Mohan Lal Brakta, were also present during the meeting.

The state government issued a notification on 6th April 2023, outlining the regulations for apple sales in all the fruit markets across the state. According to the notification, apples brought to the markets in boxes will be weighed and sold based on their kilograms, including the weight of the packing material. The maximum limit for the box weight has been set at 24 kg. The decision was widely appreciated by stakeholders; however, the government has recently noticed some instances of rules being flouted in certain places.

In response to these violations, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi asserted that strict action would be taken against those found flouting the government’s norms for the sale of apples. The state government has empowered the concerned authorities to take appropriate action in such situations, and they will ensure strict compliance with the regulations. The minister further instructed the concerned officials to conduct thorough inspections and manage all arrangements smoothly to maintain transparency and fairness in the market.

The Horticulture Minister also called upon apple growers to prioritize the quality of grading and packing for their apple produce. Ensuring high-quality packaging will enable them to command a fair price for their apples in the market. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of commission agents following all the rules and maintaining cordial relations with the horticulturists.

The meeting saw the presence of several key officials, including Deputy Commissioners from Solan and Shimla, Manmohan Sharma, and Aditya Negi, respectively. Superintendent of Police Shimla, Sanjay Gandhi, and Superintendent of Police Solan, Gaurav Singh, were also among those in attendance. Representatives from various departments, including Horticulture, Agriculture, and the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, were present to discuss the smooth functioning of the upcoming apple season.