Shimla: Four more persons involved in the Himachal Pradesh police written examination paper leak have been arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the case.

On Saturday, police arrested three accused and now, as many as 13 persons have been nabbed in this case.

The accused have been identified as Vishal (23), resident of Gharana village, Kangra, Vijay Kishore (47), resident of Hajipur, district Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Vipin (35), resident of Kailash Nagar ward no 1, Una and Narinder Kumar (49) resident of Ibrahimpur, Delhi-36.

SIT Chief Madhusudan confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.

On Sunday, police questioned around 50 candidates in Mandi. Police also interrogated six candidates from Una and one from Chamba.