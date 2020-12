Shimla: With 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to Covid-19 has climbed to 873 in Himachal Pradesh.

Four deaths have been reported from Shimla district, 2 deaths from Kangra district while one death each has been reported from Hamirpur, Una and Chamba districts.

As many as 294 people tested positive on Monday, taking the Covid-19 tally 52623.

With 594 people cured, now the state has 4886 active cases.