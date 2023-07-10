Beas River Floods Wash Away Bridge, Block 828 Roads and Paralyze Traffic; Flood-Like Conditions along Beas River as Houses and Hotels Along Beas River Vanish

Heroic Rescue Efforts Save Trapped Families in Sirmour District’s Paonta Sahib

Devastating rains have unleashed chaos in the picturesque region of Himachal Pradesh, as torrential downpours continue to wreak havoc. The relentless rainfall has resulted in widespread destruction and claimed the lives of 11 individuals. Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the devastating aftermath of landslides, cloudbursts, house collapses, tree falls, and lightning strikes, underscoring the severity of the situation. As the downpours persist, the region is faced with immense challenges, leaving authorities and residents scrambling to address the unfolding crisis.

The situation in Himachal Pradesh remains critical as torrential rain continues to wreak havoc for the third consecutive day. The Beas River, swollen by the incessant rainfall, has washed away a 40-year-old bridge in Mandi district. This has resulted in the blockage of 828 roads, including six National Highways, severely hampering transportation. Additionally, 4,686 power transformers have been rendered inoperative, plunging several areas into darkness. In response to the dire circumstances, a two-day local holiday has been declared in Kullu, with orders from the Deputy Commissioner.

Reports have emerged of two to three Volvo buses being swept away in Manali, and four individuals are currently missing in the surging waters. Three more people, along with their car, have been tragically swept away in Manali, amplifying the urgency of rescue operations. In Kullu’s Akhara Bazar, the Bailey Bridge has sustained heavy damage, prompting traffic to come to a standstill.

The Beas River has transformed into a formidable force, causing significant damage along its coastal areas. Numerous houses and hotels situated along the riverbanks have been swept away, exacerbating the already dire situation. Flood-like conditions have also been observed in the Parvati and Tirthan rivers, as well as other river drains, with water inundating nearby villages and homes.

The residents of Kullu district have been grappling with a blackout for the past two days, exacerbating the challenges caused by road closures and disruptions to the drinking water supply. In a positive development, all 29 individuals trapped in Manali’s Kisan Bhawan were successfully rescued on Monday morning, including a significant number of stranded tourists.

The impact of the heavy rainfall has extended in the Una district as well. In various parts of the Bangana subdivision of the Una district, incessant rain late on Sunday night and Monday morning has disrupted traffic and led to the collapse of residential houses and cow sheds.

In response to the widespread devastation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed for the declaration of the ongoing calamity as a national disaster. Throughout the night, CM Sukhu remained updated on the evolving situation in Mandi, Kullu and Solan districts, and has instructed the district administrations to prioritize the safe evacuation of affected individuals. In Kinnaur district, floods have washed away three houses and partially damaged two others, while a tipper, a pickup truck, and a car were also swept away.

Apple orchards, a vital source of livelihood in the region, have suffered extensive damage, compounding the economic toll of the disaster. Furthermore, the footbridge on Bhava Khad has been washed away, posing a significant threat to several houses in the area. The impact of the heavy rains has extended to transportation networks, with all trains scheduled to arrive in Una being cancelled. Rail services, including the Vande Bharat, Janshatabdi, and Himachal Express, have been severely affected, leaving stations such as Una, Amb, Andaura, and Daulatpur Chowk deserted. A total of nine train services have been disrupted due to the inclement weather.

In the Lahaul-Spiti district, the remote tribal area has experienced road closures due to flooding in Teling and Pagalnala, effectively stranding four HRTC buses and several smaller vehicles. Approximately 50 individuals, including women and children, have been left without food and clean water for three days amidst the stranded vehicles, as local authorities have not provided adequate assistance.

However, amidst the grim situation, there have been heroic rescue efforts. In Sirmour district’s Paonta Sahib, 32 people from three families were trapped on an island located at Bhagani Mehruwala. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), along with a rescue team led by GS Cheema, swiftly responded to the distress call and successfully evacuated all the stranded individuals, including women and small children. The operation involved the participation of local divers, fire department personnel, police, and local residents, showcasing the community’s resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

As the torrential rains persist and the scale of the destruction becomes clearer, the affected regions and their inhabitants continue to grapple with the aftermath. Immediate relief efforts, along with long-term rehabilitation plans, will be crucial to restore normalcy and support the affected communities in their path to recovery.