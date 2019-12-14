Restore all essential services in the state: CM directs officers

Dharamshala: Himachal Chief Minister directed the administration to restore the essential services in the State affected due to snowfall in the State.

In a review meeting with the senior officers of the State Government at Vidhan Sabha Complex Dharamshala, Jai Ram Thakur asked the Public Works Department to open all major roads closed due to snow. He asked to deploy adequate men and machinery to restore the roads. He ordered to give preference to clear those roads which lead to essential services such as hospitals so that the patients don’t face any hardship.

Chief Minister also directed the officers of State Electricity Board to ensure restoration of power supply at the earliest. He also asked BSNL to restore the network at the earliest so that the people don’t face any inconvenience in communication.

Jai Ram Thakur said that snowfall also affects water supply, thus the Irrigation and Public Health authorities must take steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply. He said that adequate stock of pipes be maintained so that the damaged water supply pipe be replaced immediately.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners must issue advisory to the tourists and general public to avoid trekking to higher reaches and also for carefully plying their vehicles on snow-covered roads.

Chief Secretary Dr Shrikant Baldi assured the Chief Minister to press best possible efforts with all departments’ coordination to ensure restoration of essentials services in the State.

Heavy snowfall has closed around 299 roads in the state. It has also snapped transmission lines at several places in the state.

Picture: Deepak Sundriyal