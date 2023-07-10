4833 Jal Shakti Projects Affected, Losses Reach 350 Crores; Public Works Department Reports Losses of 250 Crores Due to Raging Rains

Una: In the wake of relentless downpours in Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has been forced to cancel a staggering 1,007 bus routes across the state. As the heavy rains persist, 452 buses remain stranded at various locations. These distressing updates were announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri during a press conference held in Una.

Agnihotri revealed that the torrential rains have wreaked havoc on 4,833 projects managed by the Jal Shakti Department, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately 350 crores.

Agnihotri expressed his concern over the extensive damage inflicted on water-related initiatives, particularly those situated near rivers and drains. The adverse effects have also been witnessed in irrigation, sewerage, and flood control projects, causing significant setbacks to their progress. In light of the severity of the situation, the Deputy Chief Minister shared that he had already conferred with Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who disclosed that the Public Works Department (PWD) alone has incurred losses of 250 crores throughout the state.