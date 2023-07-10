Shimla has been plunged into chaos and devastation as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc. Tragedy struck the Rajhana area in Kasumpti, where a house was engulfed by a landslide. The incident resulted in three members of the same family being trapped under the debris, with one fatality reported. Parul (23), Baldev’s daughter, lost her life instantly, while Chandrakala (52), the deceased’s mother, is currently receiving medical treatment. Unfortunately, Nanki Devi (65) remains buried under the wreckage.

The rescue operation involves the joint efforts of disaster management teams, local authorities, and concerned citizens.

The tragic event unfolded around 1:30 pm on Sunday at Sanvi Rajhana village, falling within the jurisdiction of the New Shimla police station. A substantial landslide originating from the hillside struck the residence of Baldev’s son, Geetaram, causing the house’s wall to collapse.

Tragically, three individuals were inside the house at the time of the landslide. Parul lost her life instantly, with medical professionals at the hospital officially pronouncing her deceased. Chandrakala was successfully rescued from the debris and immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Aditya Negi, the Deputy Commissioner, provided insight into the devastating incident, confirming the fatality of the young girl.