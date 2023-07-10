In the wake of heavy rainfall wreaking havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has established a committee comprising Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi. The primary objective of this committee is to evaluate the extent of damage caused by the relentless downpour.

Emphasizing the importance of prompt assistance, the Chief Minister has directed all Congress party MLAs to aid affected individuals within their respective constituencies and assess the losses incurred due to heavy rains.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu acknowledged the efforts made by the district administrations in extending every possible help to those affected by the calamity. The state government remains fully engaged in monitoring the overall situation while closely coordinating rescue operations through regular telephonic updates. Stranded tourists and affected locals are being provided with necessary assistance, with toll-free helpline numbers 1100, 1070, and 1077 available for immediate emergency support.

In light of the grave situation, the Chief Minister has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to apprise them of the state’s current condition. Additionally, he intends to hold discussions with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow to seek further assistance and support in mitigating the crisis.

The unprecedented heavy rainfall has caused widespread destruction and posed significant challenges for the people of Himachal Pradesh. As the committee begins its evaluation and relief efforts continue, the state authorities remain committed to providing much-needed aid to affected individuals and ensuring their safety and well-being. With the monsoon season still underway, it is crucial for the government, local communities, and citizens to remain vigilant and work together to navigate through this testing time.