In a resounding recognition for digital innovation, the Himachal Pradesh Government has clinched two prestigious awards at the highly esteemed 12th edition of the Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards 2023, hosted in Leh. The event, a collaborative effort by GovConnect, ilouge Media, and the Information Technology Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh, celebrated the outstanding contributions to digital transformation in the Government Sector.

The State’s commitment to harnessing digital technologies for enhanced governance and public services was duly recognized, with the Secretary (Digital Technologies and Governance) and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Abhishek Jain, accepting both awards on behalf of Himachal Pradesh.

The accolades were bestowed upon the state for its commendable initiatives—the Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 and the HimParivar Project, both falling under the purview of the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DT&G).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to DT&G, underscoring that these awards stand as a testament to the state government’s relentless efforts in fostering digital transformation. “The state continues to set benchmarks in leveraging technology for governance and public welfare, positioning itself as a frontrunner in digital technologies,” Sukhu remarked.

The Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100, heralded as a centralized public grievances redressal platform, has significantly streamlined the process of addressing public grievances. Boasting a user-friendly interface accessible through a toll-free number, web application, and mobile application, the platform has successfully handled 6,04,557 complaints across 90 departments with the involvement of 10,000 officers. An impressive 98% of these complaints have been successfully disposed of, with 70% being resolved to citizen satisfaction. The helpline is set to expand its services by integrating with various other helplines, including 181 Women Helpline, HRTC Helpline, 1077 Disaster Response, GST Helpline, and Counselling for Drug De-addiction. To further enhance accessibility, a WhatsApp chatbot is also in the pipeline.

Simultaneously, the HimParivar Project, characterized as an Entitlement-based Management System, serves as an integrated State Social Registry. Reflecting the state’s forward-thinking approach, the initiative utilizes socio-economic data to inform and assist citizens in accessing eligible government services and benefits through a unified interface. Acting as a data repository, the project contributes valuable insights for effective decision-making and policy formulation for future welfare programs.