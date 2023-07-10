Power generation has ground to a halt at SJVNL’s prestigious Nathpa Jhakri project, generating 1,500 MW, and the Rampur project, producing 412 MW. The projects, located on the Sutlej River, have been compelled to shut down all power units as a precautionary measure due to an alarming surge in silt levels. This unexpected development has resulted in an immediate loss of power supply to the Northern Grid, raising concerns about an exacerbation of the power crisis in the states reliant on the grid.

Since 9 am on Sunday, the production at the Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur projects has come to a standstill. The decision to halt production was taken by the management in response to the rising silt levels in the Sutlej River, which currently exceed a staggering 12,000 to 13,000 parts per million (ppm). To prevent potential damage to the machinery, the electrical units were shut down systematically.

Resuming production at the projects is contingent upon the silt levels in the river subsiding below 4,000 ppm. Unfortunately, there is uncertainty regarding the timeline for this reduction. Currently, the management is closely monitoring the situation and awaiting favourable conditions. Meanwhile, the interruption in production has resulted in a complete cessation of electricity supply from the projects to the northern grid.

As a consequence of the power outage since 4:30 pm, eight states in North India, including Himachal Pradesh, have been severely affected by a disrupted power supply. The prolonged closure of power generation at the Jhakri project, which supplies a substantial portion of electricity to the northern grid, has exacerbated the power crisis. The states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and others heavily rely on this project for their power needs.

The sudden surge in silt levels within the Sutlej River has created this dire situation, warranting caution among the local populace. Consequently, SJVN management has issued an appeal urging people to refrain from visiting the riverbanks. Additionally, Ravichandra Negi, the Project Head of Nathpa Jhakdi Power Project, has expressed uncertainty about when the silt levels will recede, further complicating the prospects for restoring power generation.