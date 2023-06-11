In a major breakthrough, the Shimla Police have busted an interstate gang involved in drug smuggling. The Police have apprehended a drug supplier, who was operating a wide-reaching narcotics network spanning five states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. The recent arrest was made in Kaithal, Haryana, where the alleged drug smuggler was taken into custody.

The investigation, which commenced in February under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, led the Shimla Police to apprehend the accused, identified as Sanjay Bhoria of Kaithal, Haryana. The authorities have frozen his Axis Bank account, containing approximately Rs 60 lakh, through the Competent Authority and Administrator SAFEM (FOP) 1976 and NDPS Act 1985, under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. Further investigation revealed that the accused has never filed an income tax return.

Authorities are now working to gather information regarding the accused’s properties. It has come to light that Bhoria had been clandestinely operating the drug smuggling business for several years, evading the law enforcement agencies.

Sanjeev Gandhi, the Superintendent of Police (SP), emphasized the rigorous measures being taken to combat the drug mafia. He confirmed the arrest of the main supplier from Kaithal, Haryana, and disclosed that the accused’s network extended across Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. Sixteen individuals associated with the accused’s gang have already been apprehended in various drug smuggling cases.

The accused has been remanded into police custody for five days by the court, allowing for further interrogation that may yield crucial information about the drug mafia.