Shimla – In a tragic turn of events, a 36-year-old man identified as Umesh Puri, a resident of Tutu Shimla, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Shimla. Umesh’s lifeless body was found inside his vehicle parked along the Shimla-Mandi Highway near Hiranagar.

The police were alerted after Umesh had been missing from his residence for three days. Upon reaching the scene, police conducted an inspection and collected evidence. Umesh was found lying dead on the driver’s seat of the parked car.

No suicide note was discovered at the scene, and there were no apparent injury marks on Umesh’s body. The police have handed over the body to the relatives after completing the post-mortem examination. As part of the ongoing investigation, the police have sent the viscera report of the deceased to the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

The true cause of Umesh Puri’s death remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.