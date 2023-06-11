Bilaspur: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took the lead in organizing a two-day eye check-up camp in Bilaspur, benefiting a total of over 4,600 individuals. Among them, 2,934 people were provided with free glasses during the camp. The event, conducted as part of the “Everyone’s Eye” program, witnessed an overwhelming response from residents who gathered at Swami Vivekananda School in Kandaur.

The primary objective of the camp was to ensure accessible healthcare services for the local community, with a special focus on the elderly and women. A team of more than 40 top ophthalmologists from top institutions, including Max Hospital Noida, Max Hospital Panchsheel, M.S.M. Eye Hospital Kangra, Tanda Medical College, Max Hospital Gurgaon, AIIMS Bilaspur, and Hamirpur Medical College, participated in the camp.

Equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic machines, the ophthalmologists conducted comprehensive eye examinations for each participant, assessing their ocular health. Among the attendees, 2,934 individuals were identified as beneficiaries and received free glasses to address their specific vision needs.

Anurag Singh Thakur actively participated in the camp, overseeing its smooth operation and personally attending to the needs of the participants. He interacted with the attendees, demonstrating his dedication to their well-being and attentively listening to their concerns.

Expressing his satisfaction with the eye check-up camp, Anurag Thakur remarked, “The successful completion of the massive eye check-up camp in Bilaspur, organized under the ‘Everyone’s Eye’ program, brings me great joy. Our aim was to promote good health in the community and provide essential eye care services to the residents. I am pleased to witness the positive impact of this initiative, as 2,934 individuals have received free glasses and medicines.”