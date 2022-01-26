Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded a sharp decline in fresh Covid-19 cases and high recoveries from the last three days due to which active caseload has dropped to 11,141 on Wednesday in the state.

As many as 801 fresh Covid cases were reported in Himachal and 2,912 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the health department reported in its daily bulletin. Active cases have dropped to 11,141, the lowest since 19 January. On 23rd January the state has over 17,000 active Covid cases.

Amidst the decline in fresh Covid infection, high numbers of Covid deaths are still a worry. The health department has reported 8 deaths on Wednesday, which include 21 years old girl from Kangra district.

The state health department has reported 45 Covid deaths in the last 6 days, which is certainly a reason to worry for the health department.

To date, 3,944 patients have died from Covid in Himachal.