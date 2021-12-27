Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. Some of the hydropower projects are the Renukaji Dam project, Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project and Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the public, recalled his emotional connection with Himachal Pradesh and said that the state and its mountains have played a big role in his life. Hailing the tenure of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Modi said the state scaled the heights of development amidst the Covid challenge.

“Jai Ram ji and his diligent team has not left any stone unturned for fulfilling the dreams of the people of Himachal Pradesh”, the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister said that ‘ease of living’ of the people of the country is one of the foremost priorities and electricity plays a huge role in this. Hydro-power projects launched today reflect India’s commitment to eco-friendly development.

“When the Shree Renukaji Dam project on the Giri river is completed, a large area will be directly benefited by it. Whatever income will be generated from this project, a large part of it will also be spent on development here”, the Prime Minister remarked.

The Prime Minister reiterated the changed working style of the new India. He talked about the speed with which India is meeting its environment-related goals. The Prime Minister mentioned that “In 2016, India had set a target to meet 40 percent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself.” The Prime Minister continued “the whole world is praising India, for how our country is accelerating development while saving the environment. From solar power to hydropower, from wind power to green hydrogen, the country is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy”, the Prime Minister informed.

The Prime Minister also praised the growth of the pharmaceutical sector in Himachal Pradesh. He said

“If India is called the pharmacy of the world today, then Himachal is the force behind it. Himachal Pradesh has helped not only other states but also other countries during the Corona global pandemic.”

भारत को आज pharmacy of the world कहा जाता है तो इसके पीछे हिमाचल की बहुत बड़ी ताकत है।



कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी के दौरान हिमाचल प्रदेश ने ना सिर्फ दूसरे राज्यों, बल्कि दूसरे देशों की भी मदद की है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 27, 2021

PM Modi also did not forget to target the opposition party and blamed it for delaying development of the state. He said

“delaying ideologies made the people of Himachal wait for decades. Because of this, there was a delay of many years in the work of the Atal Tunnel. The Renuka project also got delayed by three decades. He stressed that the commitment of the Government is only for development. He said the work of the Atal Tunnel was completed and also widened the road connecting Chandigarh to Manali and Shimla.”

Governor Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur were those present on the occasion.