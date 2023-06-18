In a significant development, the Mandi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) intercepted a young man travelling in a private Volvo bus on the Chandigarh-Manali stretch of National Highway 21. The operation led to the seizure of 59.89 grams of Chitta from the individual’s possession. Identified as Palwinder Singh (38) from Palsaur in Tarn Taran, Punjab, Singh was apprehended during a routine check conducted near Pungh.

The incident unfolded when the vigilant Police team flagged down a private Volvo bus bearing Punjab registration number PB 01C 9927. The bus was en route from Amritsar to Manali. During the thorough search, the team discovered the illicit substance concealed in Singh’s bag. The Police team confiscated the Chitta and lodge a case against Singh at the Sundernagar police station.

Confirming the operation, DSP Sundernagar Dinesh Kumar affirmed the arrest of the accused individual with Chitta in his possession. The investigation into the case is currently underway as law enforcement authorities diligently gather additional information and evidence related to the matter. The focus remains on thoroughly examining the circumstances surrounding the illegal transportation of narcotics and uncovering any potential links to wider drug networks.

Efforts to combat drug-related crimes will continue unabated, with authorities determined to bring the culprits to justice.